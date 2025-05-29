Scattered thundershowers possible Thursday, warmer temperatures

Thursday will be much warmer than the previous few days, but will also bring the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The area of low pressure that has brought the unsettled weather of clouds, rain and cooler temperatures over the last couple of days will still be close by that energy wrapping around it combined with daytime instability might be enough to pop a few showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone will see them. The timing for any showers and thunderstorms will generally be between 2PM and 8PM before they fizzle out around or after sunset with loss of heating.

Otherwise, it’ll be a partly sunny day with warmer temperatures than the previous few days as highs push into the lower 70s which is closer to average for late May.

The wind will be light out of the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will gradually clear becoming partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 50s by Friday morning.