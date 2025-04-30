Scattered showers tonight and Thursday

An area of low pressure passing us by to the southeast will bring a chance of showers to the area overnight tonight, with a cold front bringing additional shower chances to the area Thursday afternoon.

Clouds are on the increase across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa this afternoon, and will continue to increase through this evening. An area of low pressure, currently situated over far Southeastern Kansas, will lift northeast tonight.

While the bulk of the moisture associated with this low will stay to the east over Wisconsin and Illinois, there will be a chance for a few scattered showers through the night, but many locations might end up completely dry!

Because of the cloud cover and light southerly winds, temperatures will not dip as low tonight as they did last night. Lows across the region will be in the mid to upper 40F’s, which is well above average for this time of year. A comfortable night ahead!

Clouds linger through Thursday, with scattered shower activity sticking around as well. A cold front will approach Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa from the west Thursday afternoon, bringing a better chance of showers with it.

The best chance for rain will fall between the 3:00PM to 7:00 PM timeframe based on current data, so you may need an umbrella if you have any later afternoon and/or early evening plans. These showers will not last long, being confined to a narrow band along the cold front. There may be just enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder as well!

Rain totals will remain rather limited, with most locations picking up a tenth to a quarter of an inch at most.

Clouds will limit temperatures compared to today, but highs will still climb to near average, in the low to mid 60F’s. Winds remain light, shifting to out of the northwest, between 5 to 10 mph.

Again, rain will not last all day! However, having the umbrella on hand would not be the worst idea!