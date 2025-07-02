Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday along with warmer than average temperatures for early July.

There will be some sunshine and clouds mixed throughout the day. A weak system is expected to pass through during the afternoon and evening likely popping a few showers and thunderstorms as it interacts with some daytime instability. The severe threat is low, however a strong thunderstorm may flare up that could produce a strong wind gust or small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a low-end Level 1 (of 5) risk for a strong or severe thunderstorms.

High temperatures are expected to be around the middle 80s for most with a few upper 80s possible for some. Dew point temperatures will climb into the lower 60s by late afternoon leading to some noticeable humidity.

The wind will be light out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the evening before ending with some passing clouds overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 60s by Thursday morning.