Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

An active weather pattern continues into Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day.

A stationary boundary will be draped near the Minnesota and Iowa state line which will provide the focus for showers and thunderstorms. It’s not going to rain all day, but a few will be likely at times mainly for areas near and south of I-90 where the higher chance of rain will be. Any thunderstorms that develop have the capability to put down some heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be cooler than in recent days with afternoon highs expecting to climb into the middle-to-upper- 70s which is a few degrees below average for late June.

The wind will be light out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be more likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday as the boundary lifts further north and a wave of energy arrives interacting with it as moisture pools into the area. Heavy downpours are also possible. Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 60s.