Scattered showers likely Monday with cooler than average temperatures

The week will start with cooler than average temperatures along with a few scattered showers as a large storm complex slowly pivots across the Upper Midwest.

It’s not going to rain all day and there will be some dry time, but showers will be scattered about the region through the day before ending into the evening around sunset. Rain amounts are expected to be light with most communities likely seeing around 0.15″ or less. Some isolated thunder is also possible.

Temperatures will be cooler than average due to the clouds and rain chances as late afternoon highs are expected to push into the middle-to-upper- 60s which is between 5° and 10° below average for early June.

It’ll be a breezy day with a west-to-northwest wind gusting up to 25-30 mph at times.

Clouds will be overhead through much of Monday night before becoming partly cloudy heading into Tuesday morning with cool temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.