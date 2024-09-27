Saint Paul man accused of sexual assault arrested on warrant

ABC 6 NEWS — A Saint Paul man accused of a sexual assault in Olmsted County was arrested for failing to appear in court last week.

Alex Daniel, 63, was booked at the Adult Detention Center on Thursday, September 26 on an arrest warrant issued Sept. 19.

Daniel is accused of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly groping a woman at a Rochester hospital.

Currently, Daniel’s next court appearance, an omnibus hearing, is scheduled for October 17 at 2:30 p.m.