Ruth’s Chris Steak House coming to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – It was announced on Wednesday that Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be coming to Rochester.

The restaurant will be coming to the Kahler Grand Hotel, located at 20 2nd Ave. SW in the Peace Plaza adjacent to the Heart of the City.

This will be Ruth’s Chris’ second steak house in Minnesota. Its only other location is in downtown Minneapolis.

The new 7,800 square-foot restaurant will feature outdoor seating, a full bar and private dining area. Kraus-Anderson Construction has begun demolition of the Grand Grill — located in the hotel’s lobby — to make way for Ruth’s Chris. The multimillion-dollar buildout of the new steak house will begin in late summer 2023.

Kahler Hospitality Group recently renovated the 600-room and multi-conference-room property. The four-year project was one of the most extensive renovations ever completed of the historic hotel since it was first constructed in 1921.

“As downtown Rochester continues to revitalize, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is an exceptional enhancement for the city and for the newly renovated Kahler Grand Hotel,” said Javon D. Bea, board representative for Kahler Hospitality Group. “The renowned steak house will also augment the area’s array of wonderful restaurant offerings.”

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

In 1965, Ruth Fertel, known as the “First Lady of Steak,” opened a 60-seat steak house in New Orleans. Today, Ruth’s Chris has 150 locations around the world.