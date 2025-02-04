RPT to host meeting on Kutzky Park detours

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Traffic (RPT) will be hosting a public meeting for residents of Kutzky Park to reduce challenges RPT detour routes may cause in the coming months. Residents are invited to discuss options and provide feedback with the city.

Potential temporary solutions will be presented, designed to ensure safe travel for buses, regular vehicular traffic and pedestrians on affected streets.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the United Way Building located at 903 West Center Street.