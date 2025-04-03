RPT drivers rally after working 1+ year with no contract

(ABC 6 News) – It was a day voicing two different issues with two different companies related to Rochester Public Transit on Thursday. The first issue on stalled contract negotiations with Sun Transit, something that has been in the works since March of 2024.

“What they were offering was absolutely asinine. There’s just no way we would be able to accept something like that so we are hoping we can meet them in the middle but it just seems like we’re taking two steps and they’re taking 3 steps back and we can’t work like that,” said ZIPS driver Demassion Ware.

The second complaint surrounds concerns about potential union busting at Sun Transit’s parent company, Transdev.

“They’ve terminated the representative, they are constantly writing people up,” said Adam Buzbee, union representative for the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU).

RELATED: RPT ZIPS drivers ask city council to get involved in contract negotiations

Two issues that are not only affecting the drivers, but passengers as well. Ryan Stack is an example of one ZIPS passenger who relies on the service to get around while being handicapped, saying the way things are run right now are challenging.

“Wait times are becoming longer. Phone calls to the dispatch center regardless on whether it’s ZIPS or RPT, longer as well, the wait lines,” said Ryan Stack, frequent ZIPS passenger.

And once the bus does arrive, they only stick around for two minutes before leaving.

“Somebody in a wheelchair, or walker, or with a cane, if they live on the main level, yeah you can get out there within 2 minutes, but if you’re living on the 3rd floor, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th level and you have to wait for the elevator, good luck,” Stack said.

Each protester voiced their concerns to Mayor Norton on both topics on Thursday, hoping for change.

“We need to stand up strong and let them know that union busting is not acceptable in Rochester. Union busting is not acceptable anywhere, especially Rochester,” Buzbee said.

Back in January, ZIPS drivers voted unanimously to authorize a strike, in which they would stop showing up to work. However, they have not gone on strike yet, telling ABC 6 News that is the last thing they want to do and want to cross all options before doing so.

RELATED: RPT ZIPS drivers vote unanimously to authorize strike

ABC 6 News reached out for comment to Sun Transit on negotiations and Transdev on union busting but hasn’t heard back.