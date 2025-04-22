RPS Finance Camp aims to help students learn the ‘Game of Life’

(ABC 6 News) This Thursday, Rochester Public Schools will be holding their Seventh Finance Camp. The camp works to enable students to have hands-on financial education from educators, financial experts, and community volunteers.

Around 300 students from Century, John Marshall, and Mayo High Schools will participate as part of their Personal Finance Class. As students arrive, they’ll use their chosen career and its beginning salary to budget for their lives. This will include paying their rent or mortgage, purchasing a vehicle and insurance. Students will also set a grocery and personal needs budget, deciding how much to save/invest, and more. Participants will balance their budget and decide if changes are needed to live the life they desire.

Think Bank is sponsoring the event and also provides 35 volunteers to lead the different stations. They will also lend their professional financial knowledge and experience.

The ‘Game of Life’ runs Thursday, April 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mayo High School. Its located at 1420 11th Ave SE.