RPS achieves highest graduation rate in 6 years

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced that the four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2024 reached it’s highest number in six years.

RPS’ graduation rate is 86% for the Class of 2024, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education, and marks a 2% increase from the Class of 2023 (84%) while also being the highest graduation rate that the district has seen in six years.

RPS says the increase reflects positive trends at several schools and among various student groups while demonstrating the district’s ongoing commitment to academic success and student support.

“We are incredibly proud to see our district achieve its highest graduation rate in six years, a

testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our educators and staff, and the

support of our families,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel via a press release. “This 86% rate reflects real

progress, particularly the significant gains at our Alternative Learning Center and Century High

School, and the positive momentum for our students receiving multilingual services and those

identifying as Black or Asian American.”

Here is a look at the graduation rate by school:

● Overall District Rate: 86% (Increase of 2.0 percentage points from 2023) – Highest rate

since the Class of 2018.

● Century High School: 91.7% (Increase of 3.1 percentage points)

● Mayo High School: 92.6% (Increase of 0.6 percentage points)

● Alternative Learning Center (ALC): 72.3% (Significant increase of 15.7 percentage

points)

● John Marshall High School: 89.4% (Decrease of 0.7 percentage points)

● MNSync Online Secondary: 57.8% (Decrease of 4.9 percentage points)