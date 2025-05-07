RPS achieves highest graduation rate in 6 years while other districts respond to rate decreases

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced that the four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2024 reached it’s highest number in six years. This, as the state as whole saw the highest number of graduates ever.

RPS’ graduation rate is 86% for the Class of 2024, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education, and marks a 2% increase from the Class of 2023 (84%) while also being the highest graduation rate that the district has seen since before the pandemic.

For Superintendent Kent Pekel, though, what’s more exciting is where the spike happened.

“Some of our kids who are furthest behind, and therefore need to make the biggest progress, made even bigger gains,” he said.

Across the district, Black and Hispanic graduates rose 10% and 6.5%, respectively.

English language learners were also up by more than 9%, and low income students on the free and reduced meal plans were up 7.4%.

The biggest increase however was at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center which had 15% more graduates in 2024 than the previous year.

Dr. Pekel says part of that is due to the quality of the ALC’s teachers and the relationships they develop between the students and learning.

“Kids really master what they’re learning,” Pekel said. “They form a personal connection to it. And I think that when you have that, kids have more of a reason to want to come to class.”

RPS says the increase reflects positive trends at several schools and among various student groups while demonstrating the district’s ongoing commitment to academic success and student support.

“We are incredibly proud to see our district achieve its highest graduation rate in six years, a

testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our educators and staff, and the

support of our families,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel via a press release following the release of the data. “This 86% rate reflects real progress, particularly the significant gains at our Alternative Learning Center and Century High School, and the positive momentum for our students receiving multilingual services and those identifying as Black or Asian American.”

However, not all of the numbers are positive.

Here is a look at the graduation rate by school:

● Overall District Rate: 86% (Increase of 2.0 percentage points from 2023) – Highest rate

since the Class of 2018.

● Century High School: 91.7% (Increase of 3.1 percentage points)

● Mayo High School: 92.6% (Increase of 0.6 percentage points)

● Alternative Learning Center (ALC): 72.3% (Significant increase of 15.7 percentage

points)

● John Marshall High School: 89.4% (Decrease of 0.7 percentage points)

● MNSync Online Secondary: 57.8% (Decrease of 4.9 percentage points)

Less graduates walked across the stage at John Marshall and the MNSync online school.

But Dr. Pekel points to J-M’s long term stable trends, and MNSync’s comparatively low enrollment numbers as indicators of the decreases being less substantial than they might seem.

Other districts saw decreases across the board.

Albert Lea Public Schools Fell 1.4%, prompting a “call to action” from the district, according to a letter sent to parents.

“It’s really important that as educators we look at students individual needs and so how do we be intentional about creating a plan for them,” said Tonya Franks, executive director of academics and accountability for the district.

Improving student attendance and engagement are both ways ALPS leaders say will help beef up next year’s numbers.

They also point to what they call a multi-tiered system of support they’ve been implementing to help address social, emotional, and behavioral issues among students.

ALPS has already trained much of their district-wide staff on the subject, and are planning on training more school level staff in the coming years.

“I see that as an initiative that we are really looking forward to,” Franks said. “It’s work that we already do, it’s just being more comprehensive around the professional development that encompasses the work.”

ALPS is also one of several districts in the area that will be getting a new superintendent this year, which they say will be instrumental in coming up with new strategic plans for the future.

Other data on public school districts can be found at the Minnesota Report Card, with some listed below: