RPD search for attempted ATM thieves

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police are looking for those responsible for attempting steal from a Rochester ATM.

Police arrived at the Mayo Employees Credit Union at 4463 Canal Place SE on December 23 at around 4:30 a.m. for a burglar alarm. There, they found a damaged ATM, abandoned Ford truck, log chain, tow strap and crowbar.

The Police are continuing to investigate this incident, and ABC 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.