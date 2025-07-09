RPD: Rochester man assaulted; one suspect on the run, two teens in custody

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – One of three suspects in an assault against a Rochester man is at large after striking him during a Wednesday night robbery.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 5800 block of Edelweiss Lane NW for a robbery call on July 8 at around 11:00 p.m. The victim told police he was in his garage when three armed suspects dressed in black approached him, struck him in the head with a gun and demanded his vehicle.

According to police, suspects fled in the vehicle and were tracked by multiple law enforcement agencies heading north on Highway 52 into Dakota County. There, the vehicle was stopped with spike strips on Highway 50 near Farmington, and the three suspects took off on foot.

Two 17-year-old suspects from Rochester were located and transported to the East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Anoka County, however the third suspect has not been located.

Currently, RPD is investigating the incident.