RPD investigating burglary at Apollo Liquor Store

(ABC 6 News) – According to Rochester Police (RPD), two suspects broke into a local liquor store early Sunday morning.

On July 16, around 3:42 a.m., surveillance video shows to people approaching the Apollo Liquor Store, located in northwest Rochester near Best Buy.

One person threw a rock through the front door window, the two then entered the store, and stole three bottles of Grey Goose Vodka and three bottles of Crown Royal.

Police responded to the business alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the front door window was broken and searched the business to make sure nobody was inside.

RPD says surveillance video obtained is poor quality, and are unable to get a description of the suspects.

The case remains under investigation.