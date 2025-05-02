Rochester’s seasonal overflow shelter closes May 31

(ABC 6 News) – Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota closes its seasonal overflow shelter on May 31.

“We are grateful for the support of our community partners, volunteers, and donors who made it possible to expand our shelter capacity this winter,” executive director John Meyers said in a press release. “As we transition out of the seasonal space, we remain focused on meeting the ongoing needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

For more information, see www.ccsomn.org or call 507-454-2270.