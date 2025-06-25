Rochesterfest Veterans tribute, Wednesday shoot-out canceled

(ABC 6 News) – Two Wednesday evening Rochesterfest events are on hold, due to the heavy wind and tornado warnings.

Terry Throndson with the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial committee said as of 4 p.m., the scheduled Veterans and First Responders Tribute was on hold.

Throndson did not know if the tribute would be rescheduled later in the week as of Wednesday evening.

Similarly, Charlie Brannon with the Million Dollar Shoot said Wednesday’s shoot-out was canceled — but there will be a makeup session Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

