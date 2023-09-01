Rochester woman pleads guilty in DWI crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of injuring four people, including her then-13-year-old son, in a 2022 car crash pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Driving While Intoxicated Friday, Sept. 1.

Patricia Helen Price, 49, was charged in July of 2022 with felony criminal vehicular operation based on a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 within two hours of driving, felony child endangerment, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.

The charges came after a June 2022 crash wherein, according to Price’s plea agreement, she consumed 2-3 alcoholic drinks before picking her son up from a friend’s house and made a left-hand turn in front of another vehicle on Broadway.

According to Price’s plea agreement, a blood draw showed a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.156% shortly after her crash.

The legal limit for drivers in Minnesota is 0.08% BAC.

Price’s plea agreement states that she will be sentenced to 3 years’ probation, and could be sentenced to up to 60 days in jail, though her defense will argue for no jail time.

The remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing Oct. 6, 2023.