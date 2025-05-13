Rochester Village Agricultural Cooperative helps farmers grow unique crops from around the world

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – With the weather warming and spring transitioning into summer, growing season is nearly underway in Minnesota and Iowa.

One local initiative has had a growing influence in those involved in the farming industry since 2019.

The Rochester Village Agricultural Cooperative is comprised of at least 30 farmers and six small acreages of land in and around Rochester. What is unique about these plots of land, is that you will not just find common Minnesota crops growing there, but crops from all over the world.

This cooperative was created to aid individuals looking to start a small farm by lowering costs and providing them plots of land to do so.

“One of the largest start-up costs for farmers is purchasing seedlings, and in order to help our farmers save money and be more profitable, we have started these community greenhouses, so people can start their own crops and save some money.” said Amanda Nigon-Crowley, the Executive Director of Village Agricultural Cooperative.

Participants in this program are from all across the world, from Central America to Southeast Asia. Nigon-Crowly says one of the main goals of the cooperative is to provide these farmers with a sense of community and homeliness, by providing the means to grow foods important to their culture.

“Food is a gateway to cultural practices through different recipes and really helps them preserve those connections to wherever their homeland might be.” said Nigon-Crowley.

Inder Melhi says the ability to grow foods close to his culture is what gives him peace in his retirement. He also says that it enhances a sense of community among all the farmers growing their crops there.

“It’s a cultural mix, we share the plants with others, we share the food with others, some of us sell it, some of us donate it, it’s many things put into one.” says Melhi.

There will be a wide variety of crops planted in the fields behind the Olmsted County Historical Center soon, from rice to peppers. Farmers markets will also start there in July, so make sure to keep an eye out for them this summer.