Rochester senior living community hosts first ‘Connecting Senior’s Resource Fair’

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Benedictine Madonna Living Community in Rochester, MN hosted its first Connecting Senior Resource Fair.

Over 20 vendors tabled and shared information about the services offered to senior citizens in the community.

This was the first time the living community hosted an event like this, and organizers say it was a big success, and hope it only grows from here.

“My big dream would be to take this to the top-notch expo level, and have all of the senior providers, absolutely all of them invited,” says Dena Otto, Benedictine Madonna Living Community Sales & Marketing Manager. “Because it can be a little overwhelming and confusing as to who to go to and where to turn.”

If you weren’t able to attend, organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.