Rochester Salt Week kicks off January 27
ABC 6 NEWS — In an effort to raise awareness about the environmental impact of using salt during winter months, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County will be holding Salt Week from January 27 through the end of the month.
“We are committed to keeping our freshwater resources clean and Winter Salt Week offers a valuable opportunity to engage the community in this important cause,” said Mayor Kim Norton. “By working together, we can reduce the environmental impacts of salt, protect our water quality and improve community health for future generations.”
There are a variety of events scheduled for the week intended to provide educational opportunities for all ages. You can find that schedule below.
SCHEDULE:
- Winter Salt Week Proclamation
- Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. Olmsted County Government Center
- Winter Salt Week Livestreams
- Daily at 12:30 p.m.
- January 27: An Eye on Salt Pollution
- January 28: Dilution is NOT the solution
- January 29: Public Works Perspectives
- January 30: Policy Solutions Panel
- January 31: Salt Monitoring near YOU!
- Daily at 12:30 p.m.
- MPCA’s Smart Salting for Community Leaders Workshop
- Friday, January 31 beginning at 11 a.m.
- Rochester Salt Monitoring Educational Event
- Friday, January 31, at 1:30 p.m. St. Mary’s University