Rochester Public Transit ZIPS drivers accept contract offer

(ABC 6 News)- After more than a year of negotiations, drivers from Rochester Public Transit’s Zumbro Independent Passenger Service (ZIPS) have accepted a contract offer from Sun Transit LLC.

ZIPS drivers have been waiting on a final contract offer from Sun Transit since March 2024, when the drivers voted unanimously to join the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005. Members were fighting for better wages and healthcare.

Under this first contract agreement, they will have medical coverage, job security and receive an immediate pay bump with retroactive payments going back to January 2025.

Despite some positive results, one union representative said there is still more work to be done.

“As far as the pay compensation that definitely needs work,” said Demassion Ware, ZIPS driver and ATU 1005 union representative. “It’s a good foundation with where we are at now with this contract and us accepting it. That way when we do go back to the table again we can ask for something much higher, something more comfortable and more on queue with what other companies are paying their drivers.”

ZIPS is the City of Rochester’s paratransit line, serving people who cannot make it onto the standard buses due to disabilities.

Drivers said they kept their passengers in mind during negotiations.

“The drivers that voted for this contract decided it was better to be selfless and take a hit to their wallets and maybe not get what they wanted and keep providing service. Keeping in mind the gains that were made for healthcare and job security,” said Adam Buzbee, union representative.

The contract goes into effect immediately. The next chance for new negotiates is set for 2026.