Rochester man to stand trial on child porn possession, dissemination charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces a charge each of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

According to court documents, the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April of 2021.

RELATED: BCA shares how internet crimes against children are investigated – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, the tips concerned two MeWe social networking accounts that contained images of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), or child pornography.

According to court documents, the accounts were linked to email addresses and phone numbers belonging to Patrick John Gora, 52.

In February of 2022, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office allegedly seized electronic devices, including a secondary TracFone, from Gora’s residence in Rochester.

According to court documents, Gora initially denied possessing child pornography, then said he “preference was images of teenage girls,” but that he “did not send images of children to others very often and could not remember sending any.”

According to court documents, law enforcement discovered that Gora had sent a picture of an obviously prepubescent girl in a sexual situation via chat to another user.

Gora was also accused of chatting with a juvenile female on his secondary phone. According to court documents, the conversation involved “partially nude” images.

Gora was charged in June of this year, and filed a petition to plead guilty to possessing child pornography in exchange for a probation sentence on Sept. 5.

However, the plea agreement did not go through at Gora’s plea hearing Sept. 21.

He is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court for a pretrial hearing March 12, 2024, followed by a jury trial March 18.

