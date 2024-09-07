Rochester man suspected of killing his sister takes his own life

ABC 6 NEWS — A Rochester man suspected of killing his sister earlier this week died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday.

According to a press release, on August 29, the Eau Claire Police Department was called to a homicide scene, after an investigation they determined Scott Jenkins, 59, of Rochester to be the suspect in the killing. Eau Claire Police say Jenkins was the brother of the homicide victim. Police then alerted Southern Minnesota law enforcement agencies of the investigation.

On Friday, September 6, Winona Police say they located Jenkins’ vehicle driving on Highway 43, and officers performed a traffic stop. When Jenkins did not respond to calls to exit the vehicle, Winona Police say an officer approached the car and found Jenkins slumped over with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A press release says that Jenkins was alone at the time of the traffic stop, and a handgun was recovered from his car. Eau Claire Police have been notified and are conducting a follow-up investigation.