Rochester man pleads guilty to Mower County possession charge ahead of Olmsted murder sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man awaiting sentencing for 2nd-degree murder pleaded guilty to a charge of violent felon in possession of electronic incapitation device dating back to Jan. 2020.

Ty’Jhuan Anderson, 23, was accused in 2020 of driving with a suspended license, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a non-specific “electronic incapacitation device” after an Austin traffic stop.

RELATED: Man enters guilty plea in 2020 shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

He pleaded guilty to the weapons possession charge in Mower County Court Thursday. Sept. 7.

Anderson’s plea deal does not indicate what sentence his defense expects to receive after the deal.

Anderson is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC ahead of his 2nd-degree murder sentencing Oct. 11.

RELATED: Rochester man re-arrested days before murder sentencing – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

His Mower County sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.