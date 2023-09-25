Rochester man faces criminal sexual conduct charge after encounter with 11-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces a criminal sexual conduct charge after allegedly molesting an 11-year-old Saturday.

According to Rochester police, 39-year-old Ahmed Barow was arrested around 2 p.m. Sept 23, after the child told law enforcement a stranger had sexual contact with her at an apartment building in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE.

Barow, who lives in the area, was located based on the girl’s description.

Barow faces a recommended charge of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct–child under 14.

Rochester police said Barow is “known to law enforcement” with a history of person in crisis calls.