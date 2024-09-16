Rochester man faces charges in NE fight

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Police Department arrest a Rochester man following reports of a potential stabbing on Northern Hills Drive Northeast in Rochester.

According to RPD, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive NE for the call. There, a man claimed he and Robert Robinson, 32 from Rochester, got into a fight. The man reportedly had several cuts and scrapes.

Robinson was arrested and is currently held at the Adult Detention Center.

RPD is recommending charges of second-degree assault, first degree burglary and disorderly conduct. As of now no charges have officially been filed.