Rochester man crashes into Mayo Clinic sign

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man crashed into the Mayo Clinic’s stone sign at 3rd Avenue SW early Sunday, according to police.

At about 1:35 a.m. March 19, police said they attempted to stop a 24-year-old Rochester man at 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue SW after allegedly seeing him run a red light.

According to police, the man sped up dangerously and ran several other red lights to evade law enforcement.

Police did not chase the man, but later found his vehicle, which had crashed into the stone sign.

The man was located near the vehicle and was detained, according to Rochester police.

The man was taken to Saint Marys Hospital to be medically cleared, and a blood sample was taken after officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol and cocaine residue in the car.

According to RPD, they are awaiting a blood test to see if the man is facing a DWI charge.