Rochester man charged with murder in Wabasha woman’s death; held on $2M bail

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested near Chester this week faces murder charges in the death of Melissa Hunt June 18.

Craig Hameister was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder — with intent, but without premeditation; and without intent, while committing a felony after allegedly killing the 37-year-old woman.

He is held on $2 million bail with or without conditions.

According to court documents, Melissa Hunt arrived at a Kellogg address at about 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, where the homeowner found her with significant facial injuries.

According to court documents, Hunt identified Hameister as the one who injured her, and she said he hit her with a stick at the new boat launch in rural Kellogg.

Hunt was missing several teeth and a portion of her jaw, according to court documents. The complaint later states that Hunt’s autopsy revealed gunshot residue in her wound.

Hunt was taken to Gunderson St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment, but died at about 6:20 p.m.

Court documents claim that detectives found Hameister’s vehicle at an address outside Chatfield, Olmsted County. The truck’s door was open and it had a live 9MM round on the floor.

A witness at the scene allegedly said Hameister had arrived at the property “very frantic” and he said “something bad happened” and cops would be coming.

The witness also told police her 9MM hand gun was now gone, and Hameister had left on a motorcycle.



Law enforcement at the Kellogg boat launch did not find a stick or similar weapon at the scene, but did find an unspent 9MM round of ammunition.

According to court documents, law enforcement apprehended Hameister after a several-hour standoff, during which he climbed a tree in an attempt to get away. Investigators retrieved a 9MM handgun at the base of the tree.



Hameister is scheduled to appear in Wabasha County court at 3 p.m. Friday, June 20.

