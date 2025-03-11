Rochester man arrested for possession of child sexual assault material

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department have arrested a man following an investigation into child sexual assault material or CSAM.

According to police, 37-year-old Wolf Parsons faces felony charges for disseminating and possessing pornographic work involving minors. The arrest follows a February 18 tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

RPD say members of the department’s Technology Forensic Unit along with the Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at Parsons’ home on March 7. Parsons was taken into custody on March 10.

Parsons had previously been cited for indecent exposure, in an unrelated case.

Rochester Police partnered with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.