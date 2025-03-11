UPDATE: Man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material was a Rochester teacher

(ABC 6 News) — Resurrection Lutheran School (RLS) confirmed to ABC 6 News that the man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material was a teacher until Friday, March 7.

RLS says Wolf Parsons has not been on campus since the investigation began, and his employment at RLS ended immediately after Rochester police told the school about their investigation.

According to court documents, Rochester police received cyber tips about an individual accessing and uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) or child pornography, at a Rochester address.

Court documents allege that on Friday, police seized multiple electronics from Parson’s home and searched his phone, finding multiple images of children ages 5-14 engaging in sex acts.

Police claim that Parsons had uploaded explicit images and videos in the past two weeks involving children ages 6-8.

He faces one count each of possessing and disseminating child pornography–minor under 14.

RLS released the following statement:

On Friday, March 7th, our administration was informed by the Rochester Police Department that a now former teacher at Resurrection Lutheran School was under investigation for suspected illegal activity. RLS took prompt action. The teacher has not been on campus since, and his employment at RLS ended

March 7th .

Since then, he has been arrested on charges that grievously violate the terms of our code of conduct. Prior to notification on March 7th, RLS had no knowledge of any alleged misconduct. RLS is fully

cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.

While we have no evidence that the situation involved any RLS students, our school family is stunned and saddened by this discovery. We are praying for all those affected, and we turn to our Savior to find strength and comfort, knowing he is with us during this difficult time.

The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is our highest priority. All employees must meet the high standards expected at Resurrection Lutheran School. We share our expectations regarding our standards of conduct with all employees and execute regular training to ensure they are

understood in practice.

Resurrection Lutheran School remains committed to its mission of preparing young people for productive, Christ-centered lives in a diverse world.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department have arrested a man following an investigation into child sexual abuse material or CSAM.

According to police, 37-year-old Wolf Parsons faces felony charges for disseminating and possessing pornographic work involving minors. The arrest follows a February 18 tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

RPD say members of the department’s Technology Forensic Unit along with the Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at Parsons’ home on March 7. Parsons was taken into custody on March 10.

Parsons had previously been cited for indecent exposure, in an unrelated case.

Rochester Police partnered with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.