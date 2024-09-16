Rochester man arrested following altercations

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Police Department has arrested a man following what they claim to be “a couple” of physical altercations.

Dwight Campbell, 29, from Rochester was arrested on Sunday morning following reports of physical altercations. RPD claim the Campbell reportedly “struck someone in the face with an object.”

Campbell is currently being held in the Adult Detention Center, with RPD recommending charges of second degree assault and disorderly conduct. At this time no official charges have been filed.