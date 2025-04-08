Rochester man arrested at hospital on assault, burglary charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces burglary, assault, and false imprisonment charges after a series of incidents in late March.

Christopher Coleman, 39, was previously arrested on 2nd-degree assault and felon in possession of firearm charges after a 2024 shooting in SE Rochester.

Coleman appeared in court Tuesday, April 8, on the following new felony charges: 1st-degree burglary–assault; terroristic threats; false imprisonment–intentional restraint. He is currently held on $300,000 bond with or without conditions.

Coleman also faces a charge of gross misdemeanor domestic assault–subsequent violation.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to the 1700 block of 8 1/2 St. SE March 27, where a witness said Coleman had threatened to drive his vehicle into her home and made other threatening remarks.

A second woman allegedly told police Coleman had kicked in her door earlier in the day, despite it being dead-bolted shut, and physically assaulted her.

The woman said she was afraid to leave after the assault, based on Coleman’s threatening statements, according to police.

Coleman had been trespassed from the second woman’s building following the 2024 shooting incident, according to court documents.

Coleman was taken into custody at St. Marys Hospital April 7, according to court documents.