Rochester ‘Litter Bit Better’ pick-up locations still available

(ABC 6 News) – Pick-up locations for the 19th annual Litter Bit Better event are still available. This year’s spring clean-up event will run from April 19 to 27.

Volunteers can register online: ALBB Registration Map. Trash and recycling bags are provided for all participants.

Every spring, as snow melts, litter becomes more visible. This event is a chance for Rochester and Olmsted County residents to come together to care for the environment and keep Rochester looking its best. Whether volunteers clean up alone or gather family, friends or coworkers, their efforts make a difference.

According to city officials, since the program’s launch in 2007, volunteers have removed more than 145 tons of litter from the community. This event is made possible by the support of community partners, including haulers Durst Outdoor Services and Waste Management.