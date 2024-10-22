Rochester Honker finalize coaching staff for 2025

(Rochester Honkers) – The Rochester Honkers have finalized their 2025 Coaching Staff. This will be two thirds overhaul from 2024.

New Field Manager, Aaron Levin will be working with a staff that has a familiar face. Gabe Guerrero, an Assistant and San Joaquin Delta College will return as the Pitching Coach. For Guerrero, this is second year with the Honkers, and third year overall in the Northwoods League. Guererro served as the Pitching Coach for the Honkers in 2024 and will continue in that role in 2025.

The Honkers have also signed a new Hitting Coach for 2025 in Broc Mortensen. An Assistant at Cuesta College, as a player he batted .260 over 29 games in 2019, while scoring 13 Runs and driving in 13 RBI for Cuesta. He posted a team-high .362 batting average over a team-leading 80 at bats, before the season was shut down by the pandemic. He also tied for the team lead with nine extra-base hits (4 2B, 3 3B 2 HR) and Cuesta with 20 Runs and was second on the team with 18 driven in. His eight stolen bases and .563 Slugging Percentage also paced the team. The former Ventura County Star Athlete of the Year accepted a scholarship to play Baseball at UC Santa Barbara.

He played his final three seasons with the Gauchos, while scoring 128 runs, and slugging 42 home runs (tying the UC Santa Barbara home run record) and driving in 142 ribbies in just 168 games. He also earned all-Big West accolades during his junior season. After earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, he spent 36 games with the Joliet Slammers of the Independent League.