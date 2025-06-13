Rochester Golf and Country Club expecting busy Father’s Day weekend

(ABC 6 News) — For many people celebrating Father’s Day weekend, hitting the greens and watching the U.S. Open.

Even with rain in the forecast, Rochester Golf and Country club says its expecting a busy weekend from its members.

Club managers sat they are anticipating to be pretty booked up this weekend, especially since members are getting excited for their first full season on the course in two years, after a re-grassing project was finished around the course.

“Its a good way to come together and a good way to enjoy, especially our families,” Chris Reis, General Manager of Rochester Golf and Country Cub, said. “Its a good way to learn a great tradition, golf, and again, I think people just enjoy it to come out and just be outside.”

The club is only open to its members, but Reis says they are always accepting new memberships.

To keep the celebrations going, the Club will be giving away free hot dogs and brats at the tenth tee and at the pool to all the dad’s who are members at the club on Sunday.