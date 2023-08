(ABC 6 News) – Rochester firefighters responded to 20 6th Street NW, the former Escape Challenge building, for a report of black smoke inside the building around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to Capt. Brett Knapp with RFD, the smoke was caused by a burnt cooking appliance.

One occupant was evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for smoke inhalation.

Knapp said fire crews ventilated the smoke and cleared the scene.