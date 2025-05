(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a small fire at Gage Elementary School’s garden shed Wednesday morning.

According to RPS communications director Mamisoa Knutson, the fire was discovered around 2 a.m. and extinguished quickly.

Students are not in school “due to a pre-planned Curriculum Adjustment Day,” but Knutson said firefighters confirmed that the elementary school was safe for students and staff.