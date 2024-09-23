Rochester Fire Department holds burn training

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — On Saturday, smoke was in the air due to a training fire set by the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD conducted a “burn training” on Saturday, September 21 at a home east of Rochester. The purposed is to give responders a chance to practice putting out a fire in a controlled, non-emergency setting.

In a Facebook post from the department, RFD said, “Skills practiced included rural tanker operations, hose deployment, fire attack, & incident command. Once finished with interior operations we let it burn to the ground while protecting exposures.”