UPDATE: Mayor and four council members resigned from Riceville this month

(ABC 6 News) – Mayor Lynn Doane and Riceville City Council members Paige Porter, Wade Wanner and Luke Harken turned in their resignations, effective Jan. 1, 2025, at the Oct. 21 morning meeting.

The four resignations follow councilmember Sal Gomez’s exit Oct. 15.

Only council member Nathan Kinter will remain in office after the new year, according to meeting proceedings.

Doane cited contentious public comment periods at meetings, concern over the city’s Public Works budget and hiring practices, and drains on her time with family as reasons for her resignation.

According to the Oct. 21 proceedings, the city has 60 days to alert Mitchell and Hancock County auditors and schedule a special election to fill the positions.

