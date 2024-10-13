Riceville, IA kicks of donation drive

ABC 6 NEWS — The community of Riceville, Iowa is looking to help those impacted by hurricane Helene.

The city is sending supplies collected from community members down to Riceville, North Carolina. The drive kicked off during yesterday’s homecoming game.

Originally, organizers hoped to bring in about five thousand dollars across the weekend, but after the first day they’d raised over ten thousand.

There’s still have a chance to help out. Supplies can be dropped off through the rest of the weekend at the Riceville Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.