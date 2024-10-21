Riceville council weighing four potential resignations

ABC 6 NEWS — In Riceville Iowa, the city council will be meeting to review and consider the resignation of three of their five members as well as the mayor.

The resignations include council members Paige Porter, Wade Wanner and Luke Harken, who was elected last November. Mayor Lynn Doane has also turned in her resignation.

At this time, it is not know why these resignations are happening, or what the plan is to fill the vacancies should they be accepted.

The meeting to discuss these resignations will take place at Riceville City Hall on Monday at 7 a-m.