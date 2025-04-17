Reward offered for information on Albert Lea park vandalism

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are still investigating vandalism at Fountain Lake Park — and now there’s an incentive to help out.

According to ALPD, an anonymous donor has pledged a $1,000 reward for “information leading to the identification, arrest, and subsequent conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this act of vandalism.”

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in Fountain Lake Park between April 1 – 3, 2025, or who has any information related to this incident, to contact police immediately:

Call 507-377-5200

Reference incident number: 202500013727

The damage included the following:

Streetlights: Three streetlight-style lights in the grassy area near Fountain Lake had their glass globes smashed.

Sidewalk marker light: One raised marker light near the water’s edge had its top broken off.

Electrical panel: The electrical panel was opened, and rocks (riprap from the lake’s edge) were thrown against the breakers, causing visible damage.

Gazebo landscaping: The landscaping and retaining wall around the gazebo, particularly on the north side, were broken apart and overturned.

Stadium seating marker lights: Marker lights embedded in the cement stadium seating area were kicked out.

Scattered riprap: Rocks, likely used to cause the damage, were scattered across the sidewalk.

The estimated damage exceeds $30,000.