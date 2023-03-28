Rep. Angie Craig introduces bill to expand broadband access in rural Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, U.S. Representative Angie Craig helped introduce the Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act to reform Federal Communications Commission (FCC) practices and expand broadband access to more rural Minnesotans.

The bill would direct the FCC to modernize the system they use to fund broadband and telecommunications expansion to ensure low-income and rural communities can continue to use the program.

“I’m working across the aisle in Congress to upgrade broadband infrastructure across the Second District, particularly in our rural areas,” said Rep. Craig. “This legislation will help grow rural Minnesota economies, improve broadband accessibility and ensure those communities have a seat at the table.”

U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse (CO-02) and Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) helped introduce the legislation alongside Rep. Craig in the House, and U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Thune introduced bipartisan companion legislation in the Senate.

Click here to read the Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act.