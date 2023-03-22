Registration open for SPARKAMPS, summer camps for kids

(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, announced registration is open for eleven summer camps, or SPARKAMPS, for children entering kindergarten through grade four.

SPARKAMPS offer a wide range of topics, taught by teachers and community experts targeting development in science, technology, engineering, art, math, health and well-being, and cultural connectedness.

SPARKAMP space is limited to 12 children per age group, and are broken out into separate morning and afternoon camps each week. Small class sizes allow for more one on one time and collaboration.

2023 SPARKAMP Lineup is below.

Kinder Camp: Incoming kindergarteners will get familiar with classroom life and what they will be learning when they start kindergarten with this drop-off camp. We will work on routines and structure while practicing the skills necessary for a great year like reading comprehension, math skills and number sense, alphabet recognition and letter sounds, and handwriting. Take this opportunity to practice before it is time to head to the classroom this fall.

Camps for Children Entering Grades 1 and 2:

Myths and Stories: Dive into the history and culture of different mythologies. From the Greek Gods to Egyptian traditions, attendees will learn about the Greeks, Romans, Egyptians, and Mayans.

Camps for Children Entering Grades 3 and 4:

STEAM Studio 1: Explore the world of STEAM with 4H! In this hands-on experience, campers will delve into different approaches to art creation. Through their exploration, campers will learn about topics from animals and plants to robots and much more. Campers will be invited to bring one of their projects to exhibit with 4-H at the Olmsted County Fair!

To register or learn more, CLICK HERE.