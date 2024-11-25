Rain, snow possible Monday morning with falling temperatures into afternoon

A storm system will pass through the region on Monday morning sliding a cold front through leading to the chance of some rain and snow showers with temperatures steadily falling through the day behind the front.

Monday will start with temperatures around the middle 30s, however as the front passes and cold air starts to nudge in, any rain could mix with or change over to snow. Any snow accumulations are expected to be very little, if any. Precipitation is expected to be gone by midmorning.

Clouds will decrease through the day as high pressure builds in behind the front. Temperatures will also steadily fall from the middle 30s during the morning hours to the middle-to-upper 20s by late afternoon.

A northwest wind will be blustery at times with gusts up to 30 MPH leading to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 20s all day and teens by Monday night.

The sky will be mainly clear, but the wind still a bit blustery on Monday night as temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens by Tuesday morning.