Rain delays start of State Softball Tournaments to June 4

(ABC 6 News) — UPDATE: New start dates have been added in accordance with the MSHSL’s website.

Heavy rain has forced the MSHSL to postpone Tuesday’s MSHSL Girls State Softball Quarterfinal.

Games are now slated to take place on Wednesday.

The new schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m.

All 4 Class AAAA Quarterfinals

2 Class AAA Quarterfinals (#7 Benilde-St. Margeret’s vs. #2 Chisago Lakes, #6 Cretin-Durham Hall vs. #3 Byron)

11:00 a.m.

All 4 Class AA Quarterfinals

2 Class AAA Quarterfinals (#8 Simley vs. #1 Mankato East, #5 ROCORI vs. #4 Becker)

1:30 p.m.

All 4 Class A Quarterfinals

Updated brackets are available at www.mshsl.org/softball