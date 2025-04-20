Rain remains likely tonight, sun returns Monday

Widespread rain has arrived across the region this afternoon and evening, and will remain likely through the overnight hours.

Low pressure across Kansas will track northeast across eastern Iowa and western Wisconsin tonight, pushing copious amounts of moisture into the area. If the low takes the expected track, we are in the best position to see a continuation of soaking rains into early Monday morning.

After a bit of a break from heavier rain this evening, another surge of moisture will push into the area later tonight as the low pressure itself approaches the area. Widespread rain will once again overspread the area, with a few claps of thunder possible as well!

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 30F’s, and while this is still several degrees above freezing, this warm layer may become thin enough to allow for partially melted snow flakes to make it to the ground, especially in elevated terrain closer to Wisconsin. Don’t worry, no snow accumulations!

Rain quickly moves out of the area Monday morning by around 7AM or so. Have the umbrella just in case, but any rain is likely to be exiting southeastern Minnesota by daybreak.

Clouds decrease throughout the day, with the prospect of sunshine during the mid to late afternoon. This will allow high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota. Northern Iowa could easily see high temperatures near 60F as well.

It will be breezy tonight through Monday, with east southeasterly winds between 10 to 15 mph tonight, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Winds shift to out of the northwest on Monday, sustained between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Rainfall accumulations will easily approach 1.00″ across much of the region with the expected track of the low pressure system. Rain totals drop quickly the further west you go, with our western counties seeing totals around 0.50″ or so.

Regardless, a soaking rain for most is expected to continue through tonight, with quieter weather returning, temporarily, for Monday afternoon.