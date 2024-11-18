Rain likely Monday, heavy at times

The week will get off to a wet start as a storm system arrives with rain developing from south-to-north as the day progresses becoming heavy at times.

Clouds will build ahead of the system with rain likely developing sometime after 10:00 AM or during the late morning across north Iowa, and moving into southeast Minnesota around or after 1:00 PM. Heavy downpours are possible at times.

Rain will taper off a bit by early evening before a warm front lifts north through the area with another round of heavier rains likely by mid-evening until the early overnight hours before tapering off into Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 1.50″ is likely across much of the Weather First area. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible.

It’ll be a chilly start with many locations in the 30s with temperatures likely climbing into the 40s by afternoon into the evening. Once the warm front lifts north, temperatures are expected to rise into the lower-to-middle 50s late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The wind will be breezy at times out of the southeast-to-east with gusts up to 25-30 MPH.