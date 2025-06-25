Rain, heavy at times, likely Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible

Rain will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday which could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible especially during the afternoon with the potential that some could be strong or severe.

A wave of energy pivoting northeast around an area of high pressure over the Southeast U.S. will pass through the area. There will be a high amount of moisture in the atmosphere as southerly flow will pull Gulf moisture northward into the region leading to the potential of heavy rainfall as this wave moves through.

A surface low pressure will push into Southern Minnesota during the afternoon lifting a warm front into the area. South of the front, temperatures will likely warm to near or in the lower 80s from near and south of I-90 with middle-to-upper 70s north. If the atmosphere can destabilize after the morning round of rain, some strong thunderstorms will be possible for areas near and south of I-90 and mainly across North Iowa. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall would be the main threats with some hail possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has a yellow Level 2 (of 5) risk in place for areas near and south of I-90 into North Iowa where the higher possibility resides for a strong or severe thunderstorm to develop with a lesser threat north into most of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.

There will be a light breeze with a southeast breeze that will gust up to 20 to 25 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms will likely linger through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with temperatures falling into the middle 60s.